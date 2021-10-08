Blevins Gap Road homicide victim identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The name of a man found shot to death near Jefferson Memorial Forest earlier this week has been released.

The body of Steven Q. Vanover, Jr., 46, was found in the 3800 block of Blevins Gap Road around 10:30 p.m. October 5.

Vanover’s death remains under investigation by the LMPD Homicide Squad. Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD Tip Line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).

