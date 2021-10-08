Support Local Businesses
Blevins Gap Road homicide victim identified

The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating after a man was found dead on Blevins Gap Road.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating after a man was found dead on Blevins Gap Road.(WAVE 3 News)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 9:12 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The name of a man found shot to death near Jefferson Memorial Forest earlier this week has been released.

The body of Steven Q. Vanover, Jr., 46, was found in the 3800 block of Blevins Gap Road around 10:30 p.m. October 5.

Vanover’s death remains under investigation by the LMPD Homicide Squad. Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD Tip Line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).

Friday morning, October 8, 2021