Community ambassadors aim to make Highlands safe, clean again

The Highlands has seen an increase in violent crime.
By Olivia Russell
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 7:22 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Community ambassadors are the next effort to make the Highlands safer, as the area has seen an increase in armed robberies, carjackings, and violent crimes.

Metro Councilwoman Cassie Chambers Armstrong said their ultimate goal is to make people feel welcome, comfortable, and safe. They will clean up trash, give directions, and communicate with business owners and neighbors.

(Story continues below photo)

The community ambassadors stand out with their bright yellow shirts.
The community ambassadors stand out with their bright yellow shirts.

As well as providing extra eyes in the area, Armstrong emphasized that adding some positivity to the area may help deter crime.

“We underestimate the impact of that, of seeing people out having a positive presence, doing positive things, doing those community building things like picking up trash, like keeping our community clean,” she said.

Mayor Greg Fischer pointed out the importance of the Highlands and why restoring safety is a top priority.  “Hospitality is a bigger and bigger thing in our city all the time. especially with increasing tourism and bourbonism,” he said. “So, we’ve got to know what the needs are at nighttime too.”

Chasity Cape is a community ambassador, and she said her job has already made an impact.

“On my second day out here, there was a guy who collapsed on his bike, and we had to call EMS,” Cape said. “We actually saved his life. He was having a seizure. So, we keep the community safe, and it feels good to be out here making a difference. I’m glad to be in this position.”

The community ambassadors will be in other parts of Louisville too, like Waterfront Park.

Fischer said $1 million for the program will be funded by the American Rescue Plan.

