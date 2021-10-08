Support Local Businesses
Department of Justice providing resources to LMPD

By Ken Baker
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - LMPD officers will soon be taught intensive training from the US Department of Justice to better attack violent crimes especially related to drug and gang violence.

The news of additional resources is encouraging especially to families who’s loved one’s cases still haven’t been solved.

“It’s bad enough to know that our children are being murdered and to know that no is solving these crimes makes it even worse for us,” homicide victim Antonia Lucas’ mother said.

The 21-year-old was killed 10 months ago in a shooting, no arrests have been made.

It’s a similar story for Rose Smith. It was nearly seven years ago her son Cory Crow was shot and killed; his case too hasn’t been solved.

‘I don’t know if it will be enough, but I do know this program is something they are doing in most big cities, so I don’t know if it’s going to do enough, but I do applaud their efforts,” Smith said.

Here’s what can expect to see as DOJ training begins for LMPD.

Focused training on community policing and engagement, crime analysis and a renewed focus on investigations.

“I do know that his is not a problem or problems that can be solved with one organization, one entity. I think it’s great to have collaboration personally,” Smooth said.

One area was both of the mother’s said they would like officers to improve is in the area of communication.

“But to know that someone is not calling us back, if it’s once a week, once a month or once every two months it would really help us out. We want to know that we are not forgotten,” Lucas said.

