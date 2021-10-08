Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Feds won’t seek charges against officer in Jacob Blake shooting

Jacob Blake Sr., father of Jacob Blake, holds a candle at a rally Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, in...
Jacob Blake Sr., father of Jacob Blake, holds a candle at a rally Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, in Kenosha, Wis.(AP Photo/Morry Gash)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Federal prosecutors announced Friday that they won’t file charges against a white police officer who shot Jacob Blake in Wisconsin last year.

Officer Rusten Sheskey shot Blake, who is Black, during a domestic disturbance in Kenosha in August 2020. The shooting left Blake paralyzed from the waist down and sparked several nights of protests. An Illinois man shot three people, killing two of them, during one of the demonstrations.

State prosecutors decided not to file charges against Sheskey earlier this year after video showed that Blake had been armed with a knife. He was wanted on a felony warrant.

The U.S. Department of Justice launched its own investigation days after the shooting. The agency announced Friday that a team of prosecutors from its Civil Rights Division and the U.S. attorney’s office in Milwaukee reviewed police reports, witness statements, dispatch logs and videos of the incident, and determined there wasn’t enough evidence to prove Sheskey used excessive force or violated Blake’s federal rights.

“Accordingly, the review of this incident has been closed without a federal prosecution,” the Justice Department said in a news release.

The Blake family’s attorney, Ben Crump, didn’t immediately reply to a message seeking comment. Blake’s uncle Justin Blake, who has been acting as the family’s spokesman, also didn’t immediately respond to a message.

The Justice Department’s findings mirror Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley’s determination in January that Sheskey could successfully argue that he fired in self-defense.

Investigators found that Blake had fought with three officers for several minutes before he was shot, at one point shrugging off a shock from a stun gun, and was trying to get into an SUV when Sheskey tried to stop him by pulling on his shirt. Graveley said video shows Blake turning toward Sheskey with a knife and made a motion toward the officer with the knife.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Young Jr. is accused of shooting and killing a man shooting at an apartment complex on...
Man shot, killed at Shively apartment complex identified; suspect charged with murder
Terry Smith, 26, was shot and killed Sept. 26, 2021 while driving to work on the Watterson...
Fiancé of slain JCPS bus driver: ‘He was just trying to go to work’
Louisville Metro police and JCPS Security were called to Stuart Middle School on Valley Station...
Gun found in backpack of JCPS middle school student
Daniel Baldwin, 62, is suspected of killing Sandra Luedeman, 74, after arguing with her over...
‘She pleaded for help’: Woman, 74, stabbed to death after suspect allegedly stepped on her dog
A June murder suspect appears to be a heavyset, Black man with multiple tattoos on his arms and...
Search underway for Louisville murder suspect

Latest News

People listen to speakers at the Chiropractic Society Health Freedom revival Sunday, Sept. 19,...
Anti-vaccine chiropractors rising force of misinformation
Jennah Blair, 17, finished radiation September 10, 2021 after being diagnosed with brain cancer.
Win a House and Help a Child... like this ballet dancer and brain cancer survivor
President Joe Biden delivers remarks in the State Dining Room of the White House, Monday, Oct....
Biden is first president to mark Indigenous Peoples’ Day
In this June 22, 2016, file photo, the "House on Fire" ruins are shown in Mule Canyon, near...
Biden restores Bears Ears, other national monument cut by Trump