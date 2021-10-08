Support Local Businesses
FORECAST: Above-average highs this weekend

By Tawana Andrew
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 5:07 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • RETURN TO SUMMER: High jump into the mid-80s this weekend
  • NEXT WEEK: A few rain chances thanks to passing cold fronts

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Partly cloudy skies are expected through the afternoon as temperatures climb into the 70s. Isolated downpours are possible this afternoon, especially near the Ohio River.

Afternoon rain fades during the evening. As clouds clear tonight, areas of fog are possible into Saturday morning, especially for those who see rain today. Lows will be in the 50s and low 60s.

Tomorrow features partly cloudy skies and highs in the low 80s. Partly cloudy skies remain Saturday night as temperatures fall into the 60s.

The weekend looks warm with highs in the 80s and sunshine. The warmth continues into the beginning of next week with isolated rain chances.

Meteorologist Tawana Andrew has your latest forecast.
