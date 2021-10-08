Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Former Eastern Kentucky lawyer’s disability clients remain in legal mess

(WYMT)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 9:32 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - Years after one Eastern Kentucky lawyer orchestrated a $600 million fraud, his clients remain entangled in a legal mess.

Eric Conn is in prison for running the largest Social Security scam in U.S. history. He bribed doctors and a judge to get disability payments approved.

The Social Security Administration canceled those benefits without fully considering the medical evidence, and about 230 of his former clients finally got the payments restored in November.

Now, the agency is again demanding proof that they qualified for the cash years ago.

Congressman Hal Rogers says these people are victims of a con job and it’s time for their anxiety to end.

You can see more of our coverage of the Conn case here.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terry Smith, 26, was shot and killed Sept. 26, 2021 while driving to work on the Watterson...
Fiancé of slain JCPS bus driver: ‘He was just trying to go to work’
Michael Young Jr. is accused of shooting and killing a man shooting at an apartment complex on...
Man shot, killed at Shively apartment complex identified; suspect charged with murder
Louisville Metro police and JCPS Security were called to Stuart Middle School on Valley Station...
Gun found in backpack of JCPS middle school student
Daniel Baldwin, 62, is suspected of killing Sandra Luedeman, 74, after arguing with her over...
‘She pleaded for help’: Woman, 74, stabbed to death after suspect allegedly stepped on her dog
Woman killed in hit-and-run on Bardstown Road

Latest News

WAVE EVENING BACKUP
Jennah Blair, 17, finished radiation September 10, 2021 after being diagnosed with brain cancer.
Win a House and Help a Child... like this ballet dancer and brain cancer survivor
After she was diagnosed with brain cancer, Jennah Blair underwent four cycles of chemotherapy...
Meet a teen who knows about the hard work of Norton Children's Hospital
The sky is blue. Or is it? (Source: WAVE 3 News)
Behind the Forecast: Why the sky isn’t really as blue as you think
Frank E. Simon Park in Shepherdsville
Witness of Shepherdsville playground shooting said suspect was stalking her