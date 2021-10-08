Support Local Businesses
Heartbreaking bond: 2 grieving mothers lose kids to Louisville’s growing gun violence problem

By Jerrica Valtierra
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 12:23 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two mothers who now share a heartbreaking bond discussed losing their children to Louisville’s growing gun problem.

Both kids were in their teens and each homicide happened just weeks apart. One was playing outside and the other was waiting at his school bus stop.

Not only did two families lose their children, but during each of the shootings, both victims’ younger siblings witnessed the events unfold.

Having lost children in shootings, Candy Linear and Sherita Smith hope to raise awareness about the impact of violent situations.

“It’s not safe anywhere no more,” Linear said. “They’re not safe going in school, out of school. They’re not safe.”

In July, Linear’s 15-year-old daughter Nylah was shot in a drive-by while she was outside playing with her sister. Sherita Smith lost her son, Tyree Smith, 16, in a drive-by shooting as he waited for the school bus in September.

No arrests have been made in either homicide.

“People aren’t giving this generation a chance to make it,” Smith said. “I know Nylah and Tyree would’ve been something great.”

Across Louisville, homicides of young people have been climbing. Jefferson County Public Schools reported finding two loaded guns on back-to-back days, and five total since the school year started.

“It’s like a 50/50 situation,” Linear said. “Part of it is a kid has (a gun) because they’re afraid. Another part of it is because the kids want to be cool, and the last part is ... when they actually use it. Whatever your target is wrong. You missed it.”

Since Smith’s death, there has been controversy about whether armed school resource officers wandering JCPS halls would help deter crime. While Smith and Linear agree an SRO presence in schools wouldn’t hurt, a more comprehensive approach is needed.

“It will help if they get it and they actually (are) able to reach the kids first,” Linear said. “That’s the main thing, reaching the kids. If you don’t reach the kids, you’re just there.”

The pair said that anything that would put and keep young kids on the right path is better than losing a child to the wrong path.

“(Our kids) should be going to prom, graduating next year, that’s all our kids ever worried out,” Smith said. “Now that our kids are missing out on that. (It is) just horrible.”

The Nylah Linear Foundation was set up by Linear’s family to aid other shooting victims’ families.

