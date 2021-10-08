Support Local Businesses
JCPS to hold Showcase of Schools

JCPS logo (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Choosing the right school for your child is a big decision, and this weekend, help is available.

The Jefferson County Public Schools is hosting their annual Showcase of Schools tomorrow at Kentucky International Convention Center. The event allows parents and students to check out their school options and programs for elementary, middle and high school.

Due to COVID-19, some schools will be sharing information about their school virtually while others will be speaking with parents and students in-person.

This year families are being asked to sign up for a timeslot to help with social distancing. Rapid COVID tests will also be offered outside the convention center.

The Showcase of Schools runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. To get helpful information on parking, school choices books and more, click here.

