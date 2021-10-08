Jessica Green eyes judge’s seat, won’t seek re-election to Metro Council

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Metro Councilwoman Jessica Green (D-District 1) has decided not to run for her seat again. Instead, she announced Thursday she would run for Circuit Court judge for Division 6.

Green said in Facebook post that she made the decision after Judge Olu Stevens retired and emphasized the need for someone with diverse life and legal experience to succeed Stevens.

“Judge Stevens’ successor has very big shoes to fill,” she said.

Green served as the Metro councilwoman for District 1 for two terms.

“Serving the citizens of District 1 has been one of the greatest honors of my life,” Green said. “I look forward to supporting our next council person as an active resident.”

