Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Louisville singer, duPont Manual grad makes it to ‘The Voice’ battle round

From her bedroom to a national stage, Kinsey Kapfhammer said she started performing with her...
From her bedroom to a national stage, Kinsey Kapfhammer said she started performing with her sister on a rusty piano and an at-home karaoke machine.(Instagram)
By Phylicia Ashley
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 7:39 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The battle is on for NBC’s “The Voice” competitors, and a duPont Manual grad will be part of the showdown Monday.

From her bedroom to a national stage, Kinsey Kapfhammer said she started performing with her sister on a rusty piano and an at-home karaoke machine. She made her first CD at age 15, and transformed into Kinsey Rose.

She said she traveled the world performing, then auditioned for “The Voice” multiple times starting about eight years ago. She finally got the announcement she had been waiting for.

“‘Congratulations, you’re going to Hollywood,’” Rose recalled the call that changed her life.

It’s a dream her parents Greg and Virgina Kapfhammer said they always saw coming, ever since Kinsey started writing music when she was 10 years old.

“She just always attacked life,” Virgina said, “with joy and excitement and determination.”

The next attack for the Manual grad will be Monday’s Battle Round.

She’s picked up every instrument since she was a child, from violin to guitar. Now she hopes to pick up a win with her show-stopping dog Max who also has hit center stage.

“The Voice” features chart-topping teams led by John Legend, Ariana Grande, Blake Shelton, and Kelly Clarkson. Clarkson snagged Kinsey Rose after blocking her from Shelton.

Her family supports every moment with their watch parties in Louisville. Come Monday, the former high school choir singer and orchestra member hopes they can sit back and watch her dream come true.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Young Jr. is accused of shooting and killing a man shooting at an apartment complex on...
Man shot, killed at Shively apartment complex identified; suspect charged with murder
Terry Smith, 26, was shot and killed Sept. 26, 2021 while driving to work on the Watterson...
Fiancé of slain JCPS bus driver: ‘He was just trying to go to work’
Louisville Metro police and JCPS Security were called to Stuart Middle School on Valley Station...
Gun found in backpack of JCPS middle school student
Daniel Baldwin, 62, is suspected of killing Sandra Luedeman, 74, after arguing with her over...
‘She pleaded for help’: Woman, 74, stabbed to death after suspect allegedly stepped on her dog
A June murder suspect appears to be a heavyset, Black man with multiple tattoos on his arms and...
Search underway for Louisville murder suspect

Latest News

The Highlands has seen an increase in violent crime.
Community ambassadors aim to make Highlands safe, clean again
WAVE 7:00 BACKUP
Denny Rumfelt, 29, admitted to killing Meaghan Dunn, 26, and duct taping and wrapping her body...
Admitted murderer released from jail in Meade County
Department of Justice providing resources to LMPD