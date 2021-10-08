Louisville singer, duPont Manual grad makes it to ‘The Voice’ battle round

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The battle is on for NBC’s “The Voice” competitors, and a duPont Manual grad will be part of the showdown Monday.

From her bedroom to a national stage, Kinsey Kapfhammer said she started performing with her sister on a rusty piano and an at-home karaoke machine. She made her first CD at age 15, and transformed into Kinsey Rose.

She said she traveled the world performing, then auditioned for “The Voice” multiple times starting about eight years ago. She finally got the announcement she had been waiting for.

“‘Congratulations, you’re going to Hollywood,’” Rose recalled the call that changed her life.

It’s a dream her parents Greg and Virgina Kapfhammer said they always saw coming, ever since Kinsey started writing music when she was 10 years old.

“She just always attacked life,” Virgina said, “with joy and excitement and determination.”

The next attack for the Manual grad will be Monday’s Battle Round.

She’s picked up every instrument since she was a child, from violin to guitar. Now she hopes to pick up a win with her show-stopping dog Max who also has hit center stage.

“The Voice” features chart-topping teams led by John Legend, Ariana Grande, Blake Shelton, and Kelly Clarkson. Clarkson snagged Kinsey Rose after blocking her from Shelton.

Her family supports every moment with their watch parties in Louisville. Come Monday, the former high school choir singer and orchestra member hopes they can sit back and watch her dream come true.

