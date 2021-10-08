Support Local Businesses
Man shot, killed at Shively apartment complex; suspect charged with murder

A man was killed in a shooting at an apartment complex on Ramser Court near Dixie Highway.
A man was killed in a shooting at an apartment complex on Ramser Court near Dixie Highway.
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is dead after being shot in Shively Thursday evening, and the man believed to have pulled the trigger has been charged.

The shooting happened around 5:45 p.m. at an apartment complex on Ramser Court near Dixie Highway, Shively Police Department Sgt. Patrick Allen said. Officers found the victim and he was rushed to UofL Hospital where he died.

The suspect, Michael R. Young Jr., 28, is charged with murder.

The victim’s identity has not been revealed, though Allen said he was middle-aged.

This story will be updated.

