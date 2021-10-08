Mortgages for 50 families of fallen heroes paid in full, including one in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The families of 50 fallen heroes have one less thing to worry about in life thanks to the Tunnels to Towers Foundation.

On Thursday, the organization announced they had paid, in-full, the mortgages on 50 homes of fallen first responder families and Gold Star families. Marking Tunnels to Towers largest one-day mortgage payoff in history. The family of U.S. Air Force Major David Lawrence Brodeur lives in Colorado Springs and benefitted from the incredible gift.

The family of another Colorado hero, US Marine Corps SSGT Andrew Carl Seif from Castle Rock, had their mortgage paid off as well.

“This year, Americans came together to remember the incredible loss of life that occurred 20 years ago when evil struck at the heart of our great nation,” said Tunnel to Towers CEO and Chairman Frank Siller. “The Tunnel to Towers Foundation promised to never forget what happened on that day and so many people across the country have joined us on our mission of doing good by giving back to our heroes, both living and fallen. Thanks to the generosity of this great nation, the Brodeur family, the Seif family, and 48 additional families will never have to worry about making another mortgage payment, and will always have a place to call home.”

Click here to read the obituary for Major Brodeur.

ABOUT TUNNELS TO TOWERS FOUNDATION:

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation is dedicated to honoring the sacrifice of FDNY Firefighter Stephen Siller, who laid down his life to save others on September 11, 2001. For 20 years the Foundation has supported our nation’s first responders, veterans, and their families by providing these heroes and the families they leave behind with mortgage-free homes. For more about the Tunnel to Towers Foundation and its commitment to DO GOOD, please visit T2T.org.

About U.S. Air Force Major David Lawrence Brodeur

U.S. Air Force Major David Lawrence Brodeur died in the line of duty on April 27, 2011, when he and seven other American service members were gunned down by an Afghan military officer while they attended a meeting on the military side of Kabul International Airport. Brodeur was an F-16 pilot who had been in Afghanistan for three months, having been stationed out of Elmendorf Air Force Base in Anchorage, Alaska. Brodeur is survived by his wife, Susan, and their two children, Elizabeth and David.

About US Marine Corps SSGT Andrew Carl Seif

US Marine Corps SSGT Andrew Carl Seif was one of 11 service members killed on March 10, 2015, when their helicopter crashed during a training mission near Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. The 27-year-old staff sergeant was awarded a Silver Star just four days before the accident, an honor he received for his actions in Afghanistan in 2012. Seif, a Castle Rock, Colo., native is survived by his wife, Dawn, and his son, Michael Andrew.

