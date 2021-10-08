Name of man found dead on Woodbourne Ave. released

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the man whose body was found in Louisville’s Highlands neighborhood nearly two weeks ago, but how he died is still not known.

The body of Douglas M. Brooks, 39, was found September 27 in the 2000 block of Woodbourne Avenue, just off Bardstown Road.

At the time, Louisville Metro police said they believed the case was a murder. The coroners office has listed the cause of Brooks’ death as pending.

No arrests have been announced in Brooks’ death. Anyone with information can call the LMPD Crime Tip Line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).

