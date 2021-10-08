Norton Children’s Home and BMW Raffle underway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For just $100, one lucky person will win a brand new home in Norton Commons valued at more than $750,000, along with a 2022 BMW X3 with $10,000 in the trunk!

(Story continues below photos)

A new home in Norton Commons built by Ramage Company. (Norton Children’s Hospital Home & BMW Raffle)

Win a 2022 BMW X3 from BMW of Louisville plus $10,000 cash in the Norton Children's Home & BMW Raffle. (BMW)

Proceeds support Norton Children’s Cancer Institute, affiliated with the UofL School of Medicine through the Norton Children’s Hospital Foundation.

The winner of the home will be drawn Dec. 4th during the Snow Ball Gala.

To buy raffle tickets, click here or call (502) 456-3000.

This year’s Norton Children’s Hospital Home is a farmhouse style house with one feature builder David Ramage thought was a must since he started to build it during the pandemic.

“We wanted to make sure we had super connectivity with the outside,” Ramage said. “One of the first things you notice is the wrap around porch. It starts at front door and wraps around side.”

The house is about 3,000 square feet.

Huge doors in the dining room open to the large porch. The fireplace is shared with the outside and the living room in the open floor plan.

“It’s the big island that everybody likes,” Ramage said. “(It is) 9 feet long, 4 feet wide. Opens up to a 36-inch range.”

Interior designer Leslie Cotter chose the soothing color of a grey with soft green undertones for the kitchen cabinets, which go all the way to the ceiling.

Ramage also said during the pandemic he realized every house should have a perfect spot for video calls., which is why he placed a nook with a desk just off the laundry and mud room. There’s also a powder room right off the area.

In the main bedroom, the ceiling is vaulted, and three 6-foot-tall windows bring in lots of natural light.

“I think it’s about 15 feet all the way up to beam,” Ramage said.

In the main bathroom, there’s a soaking tub and a huge shower in a separate area.

“We’ve got what’s called a wet room with shower,” Ramage said. “So, when you get out of the shower you can dry off in that space.”

On the second floor, there are two bedrooms with more large windows, plus a full bath.

This is the ninth year Ramage has built the Norton Children’s Hospital Raffle Home.

Ramage is the father of two children. His son just spent a week at Norton Children’s Hospital with breathing issues, giving him new appreciation for why he makes this contribution.

“We were amazed by their care, their team, their talent, like we always are,” Ramage said. “Don’t know how they find such wonderful caring people, but we were very fortunate.”

The Norton Commons home is located at 6340 Pond Lily Street in Prospect.

Visitors can tour the home by attending one of the open houses every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday through Dec. 4. Hours are Fridays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Saturday, Dec. 4 open house is from noon to 3 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.