Record-breaking pumpkin on display at Jenny Wiley Festival

Floyd County farmer Dwight Slone celebrated a big win this week at the Kentucky State Fair,...
Floyd County farmer Dwight Slone celebrated a big win this week at the Kentucky State Fair, claiming the title of the state's largest pumpkin.(WYMT)
By Buddy Forbes
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - A pumpkin, that was awarded a record as the state’s largest during the state fair, is on display at the Jenny Wiley Festival this weekend.

The overgrown gourd weighs in at 1,663 pounds. The man responsible for growing it is Dwight Slone, who said it is the biggest pumpkin he has ever grown.

“Most people are amazed by it,” he said. “You know, it’s probably the biggest one most people I’ve seen. Plus, we’ve got a 700 pound squash and a little over a 200 pound watermelon to go with it also. So, we’ve got some pretty enormous fruits here this weekend.”

Slone added that he enjoys seeing people take pictures at the festival every year. He said he gets to watch the kids grow just like the pumpkins.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

