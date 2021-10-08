Support Local Businesses
Silver Alert declared in Starke County for 74-year-old woman

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 11:37 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
STARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A statewide Silver Alert has been declared out of Starke County as the Sheriff’s Office is looking into the disappearance of 74-year-old Linda Wilde.

Per Indiana State Police:

The Starke County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the disappearance of Linda Wilde, a74 year old white female, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 180 pounds, gray hair with brown eyes, last seen wearing a yellow or orange T-shirt with faded blue jeans and eyeglasses.

Linda is missing from Knox, Indiana which is 118 miles northwest of Indianapolis and was last seen on Thursday, October 7, 2021 at 4:45 pm. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Linda Wilde, contact the Starke County Sheriff’s Office at 574-772-3771 or 911.

