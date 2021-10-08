Support Local Businesses
Wisconsin student earns all 137 Boy Scout badges

Michael Brierston displays his badges
Michael Brierston displays his badges
By Drew Sutherland
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 8:55 AM EDT
WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - DC Everest student Michael Brierton is one of only 450 people in the history of the Boy Scouts of America to achieve the honor of earning all of the badges the organization recognizes.

He began with the Dentistry badge at age 11, earning it on his birthday -- the first day he was eligible. Since then he has collected 137 badges, finishing up with the golf badge this year.

“I earned that last August and I had to play 18 holes of golf at the Indian Head Golf Course. The fun story with that one actually is I played the first nine with my dad. We played right outside our cabin, and it started raining on hole number seven, and it was like, so we played through a rainstorm to finish up golf,” Brierston said.

Brierston is in the Scouts’ Order of the Arrow, which is equivalent to an honor roll. He’s also achieved the rank of Eagle Scout.

Brierston will graduate from high school in May 2022, and plans to go to UWSP for his first two years of college before moving on to UW Madison. He said his involvement in scouting will follow him into his college career.

“In the Boy Scouts, you age out at 18. It’s when you can’t be involved with the youth anymore. But I’ll still be active as an adult. So in the Order of the Arrow, it’s for older scouts, so you can be active until you are 21. I still plan to be active when I’m in college, up until I’m 21, and there’s still a lot of events you can do once you are older in scouting,” he said.

