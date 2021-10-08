Support Local Businesses
Witness of Shepherdsville playground shooting said suspect was stalking her

Amit Anthony, 41, is charged with assault and seven counts of wanton endangerment
Frank E. Simon Park in Shephersville
Frank E. Simon Park in Shephersville(WAVE)
By James Dobson
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 11:53 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Several rounds were fired into a busy playground in Shepherdsville on Wednesday evening, injuring a man, and Shepherdsville Police Detective Casey Clark said it’s lucky more people were not hurt.

A witness told police that the alleged gunman, Amit Anthony, 41, had been stalking her before the shooting.

Amit Raj Anthony, 41, of Shepherdsville, is charged with one count of assault and seven counts...
“You know, this could have been a tragic, tragic thing,” Clark said. “Those rounds could have easily struck a child playing on the playground a hundred yards away.”

The shooting happened in the parking lot of Frank E. Simon Park around 7 p.m. The park has a playground, but also trails, pavilions, and a practice field for youth football.

Anthony was named as the suspect in a police report, and Clark said he was arrested at his home later that evening. The citation says Anthony fired one round into the pavement, which created shrapnel that hit the victim. It then states Anthony “engaged in conduct that created a substantial danger of death and serious physical injury to all victims on scene.”

The suspect is charged with one count of assault and seven counts of wanton endangerment.

Andrew Korfhage is a father to two small children. Playing with them at the park Thursday, he said he doesn’t know how he would have reacted during the attack.

“I would have been absolutely terrified,” Korfhage said. “I can’t imagine my kids being caught up in that sort of activity, in that sort of danger.”

Tremain Wilson had planned to host his 5-year-old son’s birthday party at the park, but after hearing about the shooting, he changed his mind.

“It’s crazy to hear that it happened with so many kids around,” Wilson said. “It’s scary that it didn’t stop him.”

Clark emphasized that the shooting was an isolated incident and said people who live in Shepherdsville should feel safe to enjoy the park but offers this advice: “You just have to be conscious of your surroundings. If you witness something you think is just not right, call us. That’s what we’re here for.”

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

