Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

2 arrested in Grayson County on trafficking, possession charges at safety checkpoint

Charles Ray Gaither, 29, from Vine Grove, and Brandi Bush, 28, from Big Clifty, were booked in...
Charles Ray Gaither, 29, from Vine Grove, and Brandi Bush, 28, from Big Clifty, were booked in Grayson County Detention Center.(Grayson County Detention Center)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAYSON COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - A traffic safety checkpoint in Grayson County leads to multiple arrests last Friday.

The checkpoint was conducted at the intersection of Antioch Road and Peonia Road on October 1, according to the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office.

Police said around 125 vehicles were inspected for impaired drivers or anyone not wearing a seat belt. During the operation, officers served five criminal arrest warrants, confiscated 40 grams of methamphetamines confiscated and conducted two DUI arrests.

Two individuals were arrested and charged with trafficking and possession of methamphetamines, trafficking marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, the sheriff’s office confirmed.

Charles Ray Gaither, 29, from Vine Grove, and Brandi Bush, 28, from Big Clifty, were booked in Grayson County Detention Center.

Police said citations were also issued for drivers with no insurance, open alcoholic containers in a motor vehicle, expired license plates and no seat belts.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Denny Rumfelt, 29, admitted to killing Meaghan Dunn, 26, and duct taping and wrapping her body...
Admitted murderer released from jail in Meade County
Michael Young Jr. is accused of shooting and killing a man shooting at an apartment complex on...
Man shot, killed at Shively apartment complex identified; suspect charged with murder
A new home in Norton Commons built by Ramage Company.
Norton Children’s Home and BMW Raffle underway
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating after a man was found dead on Blevins Gap Road.
Blevins Gap Road homicide victim identified
Anyone with information about a crime is asked to call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502)...
Name of man found dead on Woodbourne Ave. released

Latest News

Ethan the dog and the veterinary team that cared for him received high honors as recipients of...
Ethan the dog enters Animal Hall of Fame; KHS veterinarians honored with awards
There’s a concern for regions where fewer people are rolling up their sleeves.
US reports fewer COVID cases and more vaccinations; health officials urge to remain cautious
A hunter from Seymour was rescued by multiple Indiana agencies after becoming lost and stuck in...
Seymour man stuck in swamp rescued by Indiana police
Daniel Craig, the iconic actor who stars as James Bond in the upcoming ‘No Time to Die,’ named...
Craig...Daniel Craig. James Bond star to serve as honorary starter at Charlotte Motor Speedway