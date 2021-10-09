2 arrested in Grayson County on trafficking, possession charges at safety checkpoint

GRAYSON COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - A traffic safety checkpoint in Grayson County leads to multiple arrests last Friday.

The checkpoint was conducted at the intersection of Antioch Road and Peonia Road on October 1, according to the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office.

Police said around 125 vehicles were inspected for impaired drivers or anyone not wearing a seat belt. During the operation, officers served five criminal arrest warrants, confiscated 40 grams of methamphetamines confiscated and conducted two DUI arrests.

Two individuals were arrested and charged with trafficking and possession of methamphetamines, trafficking marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, the sheriff’s office confirmed.

Charles Ray Gaither, 29, from Vine Grove, and Brandi Bush, 28, from Big Clifty, were booked in Grayson County Detention Center.

Police said citations were also issued for drivers with no insurance, open alcoholic containers in a motor vehicle, expired license plates and no seat belts.

WAVE 3 News Now (WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.