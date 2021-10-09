Brown Theatre shows canceled due to water damage in historic building

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - This weekend’s events have been canceled or postponed due to water damage at the Brown Theatre in downtown Louisville.

As a result of damage to the lobby and basement, the theatre’s electrical system had to be shut down, causing the events to be either rescheduled or canceled. The theatre itself was not affected, Christian Adelberg, the Kentucky Performing Arts’ vice president of marketing and communications, said.

They are in contact with experts to determine the extent of the water damage, which was caused by a construction project in an adjacent building, Adelberg said. No timeline for the repairs were announced.

Comedian Andrew Schulz’ show, originally scheduled for Friday evening, was canceled, and Tommy Emmanuel’s concert scheduled for Saturday was pushed to Jan. 29.

The Brown Theatre hasn’t yet determined what this means for other shows that are coming up soon, Adelberg said.

“As we have more information we will be able to determine what, if any, impact that will have on future performances at the Brown Theatre,” he said. “If there are any changes, ticket holders will be contacted.”

