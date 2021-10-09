Support Local Businesses
Caufield’s Novelty to stay in iconic Portland neighborhood building

By Dustin Vogt
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An iconic downtown Louisville business will remain open at its two-story location in the Portland neighborhood.

Caufield’s Novelty, located at 1006 West Main Street, announced two years ago it planned to move to a smaller location due to competition with online retailers.

However, an outpouring of support from customers who supported Louisville’s Halloween and costume destination allowed the business to take down the building’s “For Sale” sign.

“We’re just really excited,” owner Tracy Caufield Johnson said. “We had a couple pretty rough years and people showed us a lot of love.”

Caufield Johnson said the intention was never to sell the Main Street location, which has housed Caufield Novelty since 1986. The store first opened in 1920 as a photography studio before rebranding as a novelty and party supply store.

