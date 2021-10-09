Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Ethan the dog enters Animal Hall of Fame; KHS veterinarians honored with awards

Ethan the dog and the veterinary team that cared for him received high honors as recipients of...
Ethan the dog and the veterinary team that cared for him received high honors as recipients of awards from the Kentucky Veterinary Medical Association.(Kentucky Humane Society - Facebook)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Ethan the dog and the veterinary team that cared for him received high honors as recipients of awards from the Kentucky Veterinary Medical Association.

Ethan’s journey has been chronicled since he was left for dead at the Kentucky Humane Society back in January, along with his successful recovery due to the veterinary team at the shelter.

During the KVMA’s annual award luncheon, Ethan was newly inducted into the Animal Hall of Fame. His award plaque reads “In recognition of an animal that exemplifies the affection, loyalty and value of the human/animal bond, and dedication while serving an individual and community.”

The team’s recovery efforts were also honored as Dr. Emily Bewley, shelter veterinarian for KHS received the Veterinarian of the Year Award, the Kentucky Humane Society posted on social media.

Other members recognized for Ethan’s treatment and recovery included KHS Medical Services Supervisor Jaci Claxton, Veterinary Technician Angela Mikesell and Veterinary Assistants Rebecca van Schepen and Dakota Arnold.

Jefferson Animal Hospital and Regional Care Center also received an award for Veterinary Hospital of the Year. KHS said the team at that hospital helped care for Ethan for four days before he was strong enough to return to the shelter for recuperation.

KHS shared pictures of the award recipients with Ethan the dog and his owner, KHS Facility Director Jeff Calloway, thanking the many people who worked to save Ethan’s life and share his story.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Denny Rumfelt, 29, admitted to killing Meaghan Dunn, 26, and duct taping and wrapping her body...
Admitted murderer released from jail in Meade County
Michael Young Jr. is accused of shooting and killing a man shooting at an apartment complex on...
Man shot, killed at Shively apartment complex identified; suspect charged with murder
A new home in Norton Commons built by Ramage Company.
Norton Children’s Home and BMW Raffle underway
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating after a man was found dead on Blevins Gap Road.
Blevins Gap Road homicide victim identified
Anyone with information about a crime is asked to call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502)...
Name of man found dead on Woodbourne Ave. released

Latest News

Jessica Green (D-District 1) and Anthony Piagentini (R-District 19) said a recent letter from...
Fischer pens letter to Metro Council about crime after refusing to testify in person
The Brown Theatre first opened its doors in downtown Louisville in 1925. (Source: The Kentucky...
Brown Theatre shows canceled due to water damage in historic building
The Highlands has seen an increase in violent crime.
Community ambassadors aim to make Highlands safe, clean again
When Darnell "Superchef" Ferguson had a plan for his latest restaurant, he said his usual...
Darnell ‘Superchef’ Ferguson takes his culinary talents to west Louisville