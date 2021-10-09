Support Local Businesses
Fallen Kentucky WWII soldier’s remains returned to home state

U.S. Army Pfc. Berton J. McQueen, 20, of McKee, Kentucky, was killed during World War II.
U.S. Army Pfc. Berton J. McQueen, 20, of McKee, Kentucky, was killed during World War II.(Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 8:26 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The remains of a fallen World War II soldier have been returned to his home state of Kentucky.

In August 1944, Army Pfc. Berton J. McQueen was assigned to Company D of the 1st Battalion of the 141st Infantry Regiment, 36th Infantry Division, when his unit landed in southern France. Months later, his unit battled with enemy German forces in Clefcy, killing him at age 20.

McQueen’s remains were discovered following the war in 1946, where he was buried in a garden. His remains were identified in July 2021 after exhaustive research by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency.

McQueen will be buried at the Wind Cave Baptist Church cemetery in McKee County.

