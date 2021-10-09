Fischer pens letter to Metro Council about crime after refusing to testify in person

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Members of the Louisville Metro Council are not happy with Mayor Greg Fischer’s response to a letter from the council asking him to do something about rising crime across the city.

Jessica Green (D-District 1) and Anthony Piagentini (R-District 19) said the letter from Fischer does not provide a solution to Louisville’s public safety crisis.

In his letter, Fischer responded to concerns penned by Metro Council by saying crime being a city-wide issue amplified by COVID. He said the council-approved plan called “Reimagining Public Safety” is the best way to address the issue on a local level. Fischer also broke down how much money will be spent on public safety initiatives and where it will go.

The mayor’s letter also acknowledged staffing issues within the Louisville Metro Police Department, imploring Metro Council members to discuss ways to incentivize recruitment and retention.

Fischer additionally highlighted efforts underway to help build up the community with different programs, most of which have been press conferences and community events.

Green, the Metro Council Public Safety Committee chair, said back-and-forth written communication between the mayor and Metro Council is not the most efficient and effective method to achieve real progress.

She said the committee expected Fischer to testify in person regarding spiking crime in Louisville on Oct. 4 but he declined. Instead, the mayor invited the committee to meet in his office on Oct. 12. The meeting would not be public, Green explained, so she declined the invitation.

She said on behalf of the Public Safety Committee, she won’t be asking Fischer to testify again.

“It should be an open and transparent process for all my colleagues to ask questions, (and) the public should have the opportunity to attend,” Green said. “We are at a real crossroads in our communities. For me, it makes sense to try and sit down, work together, put our minds together in a public manner so the public can weigh in on the issue on public safety and violent crime in our community.”

Mayor Fischer’s full letter to Metro Council is below.

