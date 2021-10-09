FORECAST: Summer-like warmth Sunday

WEATHER HEADLINES

RETURN TO SUMMER: Highs in the mid to upper 80 Sunday

RAIN CHANCES: Late Monday into Tuesday AM, Late Thursday through Saturday AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’re in store for a warm and humid evening as temperatures slowly fall through the 70s. We’ll keep a partly cloudy sky overnight as low temperatures get down into the 60s by morning.

Sunday is going to feel more like summer instead of fall. Temperatures will warm into the mid 80s in most locations, but upper 80s in the city under a mostly sunny sky. It will be another humid day with a light breeze.

Mostly clear and warm Sunday night with lows remaining in the 60s.

Temperatures remain unseasonably warm on Monday, but we’ll work in some more clouds as the day goes on. Rain chances increase late on Monday as a cold front approaches. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

The above normal temperatures continue through most of next week with highs mainly staying in the 80s. At this time it looks like a fall cold front arrives next Friday dropping temperatures into the 60s next weekend.

