Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Grocery products remain limited as companies report constraints to supply chain

Many of the country's biggest food makers are telling grocers that they will have limited...
Many of the country's biggest food makers are telling grocers that they will have limited quantities of several of their products.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - You might not be able to find a lot of your favorite groceries ahead of the holidays.

Many of the country’s biggest food makers are telling grocers that they will have limited quantities of several of their products.

Companies such as Costco and Sam’s Club have recently reinstated purchase limits for customers on some products.

Grocers have reported labor, commodity and transportation constraints are blocking supply chains. On top of that, manufacturers often eliminate some of their fringe items when supply is tight.

Packaging issues also continue to be a problem.

For example, some seasonings are in tight supply due to challenges procuring glass bottles.

It’s unclear when stores shelves will be back to pre-pandemic levels.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Denny Rumfelt, 29, admitted to killing Meaghan Dunn, 26, and duct taping and wrapping her body...
Admitted murderer released from jail in Meade County
Michael Young Jr. is accused of shooting and killing a man shooting at an apartment complex on...
Man shot, killed at Shively apartment complex identified; suspect charged with murder
A new home in Norton Commons built by Ramage Company.
Norton Children’s Home and BMW Raffle underway
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating after a man was found dead on Blevins Gap Road.
Blevins Gap Road homicide victim identified
Anyone with information about a crime is asked to call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502)...
Name of man found dead on Woodbourne Ave. released

Latest News

Ken Salazar, the new U.S. ambassador to Mexico speaks to the press after arriving at the Benito...
US asking Mexico to let in DEA and other agents, ambassador says
Rapper Kanye West plans to call the prep school The Donda Academy, named after his late mother...
Kanye West plans to open prep school in California
New details emerged about the period after Laundrie returned home from a cross-country trip in...
Gabby Petito case: Search for Brian Laundrie continues
New details emerged about the period after Laundrie returned home from a cross-country trip in...
Gabby Petito case: Search for Brian Laundrie continues