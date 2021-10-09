Support Local Businesses
House fire in Rineyville kills elderly couple, pets

A home burns in Rineyville, killing two
A home burns in Rineyville, killing two(Rineyville Fire Department)
By James Dobson
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 11:01 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A fire broke out at a mobile home in Rineyville Friday morning, killing two people and several animals.

Rineyville volunteer firefighters responded to a call about the fire around 5:30 a.m., and by the time they arrived, the mobile home on Defew Avenue was engulfed in flames. The Hardin County sheriff said the two people were an elderly couple, which a neighbor said had lived in the home for a few years.

Michelle Porter-Smith was leaving her house to go to work when she saw the fire.

“I open up my door, and I’m like, ‘What is all these lights?’” Porter-Smith said. “I get out there and I saw all these fire trucks, and it’s like, you know, someone’s house is on fire.”

Porter-Smith has lived in Rineyville for most of her life, so when she heard two of her neighbors died, she said she started to pray.

“That’s somebody’s mom, dad, family member and everything,” Porter-Smith said. “I hope, you know, that they didn’t suffer.”

Officials said they do not suspect any criminal activity caused the fire, but the Kentucky State Fire Marshal is investigating. Autopsies are pending with the Hardin County coroner.

Family gathered at the home declined to comment, but said multiple generations live in the neighborhood.

“I pray for the family, and I hope they’re OK,” Porter Smith said. “Just know that if they need anything, I know I’d help, and I knew they’d help on top of the hill.”

It’s unclear if the home had any working smoke detectors.

