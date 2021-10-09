Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

KSP: One dead after officer-involved shooting in Bell County

Kentucky State Police
Kentucky State Police(WBKO)
By WYMT News Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police (KSP) is investigating an officer-involved shooting by the request of the Middlesboro Police Department.

Troopers said the officer-involved shooting happened around 4:30 Saturday morning.

A news release said the suspect was taken to Middlesboro ARH where the Bell County Deputy Coroner pronounced him dead.

He will be taken to Frankfort for an autopsy, troopers said.

We are told no officers or community members were harmed during the incident.

KSP’s critical incident response team is on scene as the investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Denny Rumfelt, 29, admitted to killing Meaghan Dunn, 26, and duct taping and wrapping her body...
Admitted murderer released from jail in Meade County
Michael Young Jr. is accused of shooting and killing a man shooting at an apartment complex on...
Man shot, killed at Shively apartment complex identified; suspect charged with murder
A new home in Norton Commons built by Ramage Company.
Norton Children’s Home and BMW Raffle underway
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating after a man was found dead on Blevins Gap Road.
Blevins Gap Road homicide victim identified
Anyone with information about a crime is asked to call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502)...
Name of man found dead on Woodbourne Ave. released

Latest News

Gov. Eric Holcomb. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
$1 billion requested from Indiana development grant program
Charles Ray Gaither, 29, from Vine Grove, and Brandi Bush, 28, from Big Clifty, were booked in...
2 arrested in Grayson County on trafficking, possession charges at safety checkpoint
Ethan the dog and the veterinary team that cared for him received high honors as recipients of...
Ethan the dog enters Animal Hall of Fame; KHS veterinarians honored with awards
There’s a concern for regions where fewer people are rolling up their sleeves.
US reports fewer COVID cases and more vaccinations; health officials urge to remain cautious