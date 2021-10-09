Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Ky. high school football team honors service members killed in Afghanistan airport attack

Before kicking off Friday night, the Bath County football team and community came together for...
Before kicking off Friday night, the Bath County football team and community came together for a simple showing of patriotism.(WKYT)
By Chad Hedrick
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 10:56 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATH COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Before kicking off Friday night, the Bath County football team and community came together for a simple showing of patriotism. They honored the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in an attack on the Kabul airport in Afghanistan in August.

Thirteen players carried a flag through the stands as each name was read, followed by a moment of silence.

“I don’t watch the news often, but I watched the news then and we knew that we wanted to do something to recognize those men and women that fell over there,” said Coach Chris Lane.

It was a personal moment for Lane who served in the Marines.

“I picked these guys that are carrying the flags and, basically I told them, ‘You’re carrying a flag to honor a guy that fell so you could play football.’”

It was a somber moment for fans and veterans in the stands who came together as Americans to remember 13 souls who never came home.

“There’s nothing like growing up in a small town in America,” Lane said. “I did tours in Iraq and seen the worst in people, and right here is the best in people.”

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Young Jr. is accused of shooting and killing a man shooting at an apartment complex on...
Man shot, killed at Shively apartment complex identified; suspect charged with murder
Denny Rumfelt, 29, admitted to killing Meaghan Dunn, 26, and duct taping and wrapping her body...
Admitted murderer released from jail in Meade County
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating after a man was found dead on Blevins Gap Road.
Blevins Gap Road homicide victim identified
A new home in Norton Commons built by Ramage Company.
Norton Children’s Home and BMW Raffle underway
Anyone with information about a crime is asked to call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502)...
Name of man found dead on Woodbourne Ave. released

Latest News

Touchdown Friday Night
Touchdown Friday Night: Oct. 8 scores
A new home in Norton Commons built by Ramage Company.
Norton Children’s Home and BMW Raffle underway
Jessica Green (D-District 1) and Anthony Piagentini (R-District 19) said a recent letter from...
Fischer pens letter to Metro Council about crime after refusing to testify in person
A video clip surfaced on Twitter, showing Lt. Gov. Robinson speaking at Asbury Baptist Church,...
Report: White House condemns N.C. lieutenant governor’s statements about LGBTQ issues
A home burns in Rineyville, killing two
House fire in Rineyville kills elderly couple, pets