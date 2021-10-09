Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Man who drove truck onto sidewalk gets beaten, dies near LA

The man was asked to leave a business in Hawthorne, California, early Saturday and then argued...
The man was asked to leave a business in Hawthorne, California, early Saturday and then argued with someone while walking to his truck.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAWTHORNE, Calif. (AP) — A man died after he tried to hit people on a sidewalk with his truck, crashed against a building and then was pulled out and beaten by the group in Southern California, authorities said.

The man was asked to leave a business in Hawthorne early Saturday and then argued with someone while walking to his truck, said Lt. Hugo Reynaga of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The man then intentionally drove the truck onto the sidewalk, nearly hitting a group of patrons before his truck wedged against a tree, the Daily Breeze reported.

As the patrons tried to take the man out of the driver’s seat, he accelerated again and hit the corner of a nearby building, Reynaga said.

The patrons took the driver out of the truck and continued fighting with him as Hawthorne police arrived, sheriff’s Deputy Grace Medrano said.

The driver suffered blunt-force trauma, Medrano said. He died at the scene.

The incident was captured on surveillance video, but the footage was grainy and the fight occurred behind the truck partially out of view, Reynaga said.

“You could see there was a fight going on, but you couldn’t tell who was doing what,” he told the newspaper.

Most of the people involved in the fight were interviewed by detectives and then released, pending the result of an autopsy.

Detectives were waiting for the results of the autopsy to see if the man may have suffered a medical issue during the fight that led to his death, Reynaga said, adding that the crashes “weren’t that impactful.”

The driver was identified only as a man in his 40s.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Denny Rumfelt, 29, admitted to killing Meaghan Dunn, 26, and duct taping and wrapping her body...
Admitted murderer released from jail in Meade County
Michael Young Jr. is accused of shooting and killing a man shooting at an apartment complex on...
Man shot, killed at Shively apartment complex identified; suspect charged with murder
A new home in Norton Commons built by Ramage Company.
Norton Children’s Home and BMW Raffle underway
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating after a man was found dead on Blevins Gap Road.
Blevins Gap Road homicide victim identified
Anyone with information about a crime is asked to call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502)...
Name of man found dead on Woodbourne Ave. released

Latest News

Unseasonably warm temperatures once again Sunday.
FORECAST: Summer-like warmth Sunday
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Saturday evening, Oct. 9, 2021
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Saturday evening, Oct. 9, 2021
Raymond T. Odierno, a retired Army general who commanded American and coalition forces in Iraq...
Army general who commanded in Iraq dies of cancer at age 67
GameOn 2021 High school football