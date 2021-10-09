Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Polaroid Project honors Louisville photographer killed in protests

Tyler Gerth Foundation gives to Polaroid Project
Tyler Gerth Foundation gives to Polaroid Project(Ken Baker)
By Ken Baker
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A picture is worth a thousand words, and for one group of kids each shot they take is a shot of inspiration.

“The first time I came here, I didn’t think it was going to be fun,” student Jahari Ramsey said. “I thought it was going to be boring.”

Ramsey is one of the students taking part in the Polaroid Project, distributing free cameras to more than 150 kids in grades K-12.

With each picture, Ramsey said he realizes that just like sports photography can be a hobby too.

“I’ll probably take some pictures of a basketball rim because I like playing basketball,” Ramsey said. “Probably someone taking a jump shot.”

The program was created back in 2020 allowing students to learn about photography, art, expression and activism, emphasizing on social justice and mental health.

A local non-profit with a connection to photography offered up a gift in support. Building Equal Bridges: The Tyler Gerth Foundation presented a check of $10,000 on Saturday for an additional year of the project.

“They have received Polaroid cameras; each student has received a Polaroid camera and they will be able to utilize it throughout the school year, this is a school-year long program,” Brittany Lowen, president of Building Equal Bridges, The Tyler Gerth Foundation said.

Lowen’s brother Gerth was just 27-years-old when he was shot during the social justice protests last summer at Jefferson Square Park.

Gerth was a photographer himself. His family said he always found ways to give back and they are using the foundation to make a difference in the community.

“A piece of Tyler’s journey of self-discovery, and really finding purpose in life, was a trip he took out west with just his camera that really severed as a catalyst in what he wanted to do in his life,” Lowen said.

“I think he’s inspiring and someone I could look up to,” Ramsey said.

Over the school year, the students will be mentored by local photographers and learn more about their cameras.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Denny Rumfelt, 29, admitted to killing Meaghan Dunn, 26, and duct taping and wrapping her body...
Admitted murderer released from jail in Meade County
Michael Young Jr. is accused of shooting and killing a man shooting at an apartment complex on...
Man shot, killed at Shively apartment complex identified; suspect charged with murder
A new home in Norton Commons built by Ramage Company.
Norton Children’s Home and BMW Raffle underway
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating after a man was found dead on Blevins Gap Road.
Blevins Gap Road homicide victim identified
Anyone with information about a crime is asked to call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502)...
Name of man found dead on Woodbourne Ave. released

Latest News

An iconic downtown Louisville business will remain open at its two-story location in the...
Caufield’s Novelty to stay in iconic Portland neighborhood building
Ethan the dog and the veterinary team that cared for him received high honors as recipients of...
Ethan the dog enters Animal Hall of Fame; KHS veterinarians honored with awards
A new home in Norton Commons built by Ramage Company.
Norton Children’s Home and BMW Raffle underway
From her bedroom to a national stage, Kinsey Kapfhammer said she started performing with her...
Louisville singer, duPont Manual grad makes it to ‘The Voice’ battle round