WATCH: Remains of Eastern Kentucky veteran killed in World War II return to Kentucky ahead of funeral

By WYMT News Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 9:06 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The remains of PFC Berton J. McQueen returned to Kentucky Friday night.

PFC McQueen was killed in France in 1944. His funeral has been set in McKee for October 16.

The 20-year-old’s remains arrived just before 9:00 p.m. at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport.

You can watch the arrival and procession off of the runway below:

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

