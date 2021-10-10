Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

1 killed, 14 wounded in Minn. bar shooting

By WCCO staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 10:18 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – One person was killed and 14 others were injured in a shooting at a bar in St. Paul.

Police said they believe several shooters were involved.

The St. Paul Police Department said it received multiple 911 calls early Sunday just after midnight.

A woman in her 20s was pronounced dead at the scene.

Fourteen other gunshot victims were transported to area hospitals for treatment. All are expected to survive.

Investigators, including video and forensic experts, are now piecing together what led to the shooting.

No suspects have been identified, and no arrests have been made.

Copyright 2021 WCCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From her bedroom to a national stage, Kinsey Kapfhammer said she started performing with her...
Louisville singer, duPont Manual grad makes it to ‘The Voice’ battle round
Denny Rumfelt, 29, admitted to killing Meaghan Dunn, 26, and duct taping and wrapping her body...
Admitted murderer released from jail in Meade County
A home burns in Rineyville, killing two
House fire in Rineyville kills elderly couple, pets
Charles Ray Gaither, 29, from Vine Grove, and Brandi Bush, 28, from Big Clifty, were booked in...
2 arrested in Grayson County on trafficking, possession charges at safety checkpoint
Jessica Green (D-District 1) and Anthony Piagentini (R-District 19) said a recent letter from...
Fischer pens letter to Metro Council about crime after refusing to testify in person

Latest News

Many of the country’s biggest food makers are telling grocers that that they will have limited...
Grocery store shelves may be limited ahead of the holidays
FILE - Allen West, a candidate for the Republican nomination for governor of Texas, announced...
Allen West, Texas GOP gubernatorial hopeful, has COVID-19
Former President Donald Trump held a rally in Des Moines, Iowa, on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021.
Iowa’s GOP leaders stand by Trump as he repeats false claims
Unseasonably warm temperatures once again Sunday.
FORECAST: Unseasonably warm again