7 hospitalized after nursing home fire in Kentucky

Seven residents and staff members of a Kentucky nursing home that caught fire Sunday were taken...
Seven residents and staff members of a Kentucky nursing home that caught fire Sunday were taken to a hospital with injuries.(WLEX)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
DANVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Seven residents and staff members of a Kentucky nursing home that caught fire Sunday were taken to a hospital with injuries, authorities said.

WLEX-TV reported that crews with the Danville Fire Department went to Landmark of Danville nursing home Sunday morning and saw smoke coming from a residential building.

The fire department said 60 residents and staff were evacuated within about 20 to 25 minutes. They were later allowed to return to the nursing home.

Seven people were taken to Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center with injuries that were not life threatening, the fire department said.

The nursing home suffered smoke and water damage, but no structural damage, the fire department said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

