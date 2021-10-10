Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Cincinnati Zoo sloth delivers stillborn

Lightning the sloth delivered a stillborn Sunday.
Lightning the sloth delivered a stillborn Sunday.(Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden)
By Natalya Daoud
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 1:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -After months of anticipation, the Cincinnati Zoo announced that one of their sloths delivered a stillborn baby Sunday.

The devastating news came after zoo officials reported that Lightning did very well during the pregnancy, and the baby had a heartbeat visible on several ultrasounds.

“With any pending birth, we prepare for all possible scenarios,” Cincinnati Zoo’s Director of Animal Science and Strategy David Orban said. “We knew this could happen but had no indication that it would. With months of preparation from our zookeepers, curators, veterinary team, neonate specialist, nutritionist, and Zoo volunteer observers, we all felt ready to go and were looking forward to welcoming a healthy baby.”

Lightning would have been a first-time mother, and the zoo would have had their first sloth baby.

Animal care providers are working to ensure that Lightning stays healthy and comfortable during this difficult time.

She is staying at the Zoo’s Animal Ambassador Center, where she was for most of the pregnancy. Lightning will remain there and eventually be reunited with Moe, her 22-year-old companion.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Denny Rumfelt, 29, admitted to killing Meaghan Dunn, 26, and duct taping and wrapping her body...
Admitted murderer released from jail in Meade County
From her bedroom to a national stage, Kinsey Kapfhammer said she started performing with her...
Louisville singer, duPont Manual grad makes it to ‘The Voice’ battle round
Charles Ray Gaither, 29, from Vine Grove, and Brandi Bush, 28, from Big Clifty, were booked in...
2 arrested in Grayson County on trafficking, possession charges at safety checkpoint
A home burns in Rineyville, killing two
House fire in Rineyville kills elderly couple, pets
Jessica Green (D-District 1) and Anthony Piagentini (R-District 19) said a recent letter from...
Fischer pens letter to Metro Council about crime after refusing to testify in person

Latest News

11 year old Allan Baltz of Jonesboro is participating this week in the 2021 USA Mullet...
11-year-old participates in USA Mullet championship
Authorities said the suspect struck the 16-year-old on Aug. 30 as she attempted to cross two...
Court move sought in hit-and-run that killed Indiana teen
The blue and yellow passenger trains used by the Louisville Zoo are now being auctioned off...
Louisville Zoo’s trains up for bid in online auction
Many of the country’s biggest food makers are telling grocers that that they will have limited...
Grocery store shelves may be limited ahead of the holidays