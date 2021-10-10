Cincinnati Zoo sloth delivers stillborn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -After months of anticipation, the Cincinnati Zoo announced that one of their sloths delivered a stillborn baby Sunday.

The devastating news came after zoo officials reported that Lightning did very well during the pregnancy, and the baby had a heartbeat visible on several ultrasounds.

“With any pending birth, we prepare for all possible scenarios,” Cincinnati Zoo’s Director of Animal Science and Strategy David Orban said. “We knew this could happen but had no indication that it would. With months of preparation from our zookeepers, curators, veterinary team, neonate specialist, nutritionist, and Zoo volunteer observers, we all felt ready to go and were looking forward to welcoming a healthy baby.”

Lightning would have been a first-time mother, and the zoo would have had their first sloth baby.

Animal care providers are working to ensure that Lightning stays healthy and comfortable during this difficult time.

She is staying at the Zoo’s Animal Ambassador Center, where she was for most of the pregnancy. Lightning will remain there and eventually be reunited with Moe, her 22-year-old companion.

