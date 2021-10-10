Support Local Businesses
Court move sought in hit-and-run that killed Indiana teen

Authorities said the suspect struck the 16-year-old on Aug. 30 as she attempted to cross two...
Authorities said the suspect struck the 16-year-old on Aug. 30 as she attempted to cross two lanes of traffic to reach her stopped school bus.(Brian Tabick/KCRG)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ind. (AP) - A man charged in the August hit-and-run death of a 16-year-old Indiana high school student struck as she prepared to board a school bus is seeking to move the case to another county.

Attorneys representing Shiam Sunder Shankara Subramanian, 25, argue in a court filing seeking a change of venue that he cannot receive a fair trial in Bartholomew County, in part because of public hostility against him over Lily Streeval’s death, The (Columbus) Republic reported.

The Columbus resident was charged in September with felony counts of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death and passing a school bus when the arm signal is extended causing death.

Authorities said Subramanian, a citizen of India who is in the U.S. on a work visa, struck Streeval on Aug. 30 as she attempted to cross two lanes of traffic to reach her stopped school bus.

The Columbus East High School student was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police said Subramanian drove away from the scene but he was followed by a witness and soon taken into custody in the city about 40 miles (64 kilometers) south of Indianapolis.

Following his arrest, Subramanian’s bond was set at $1.25 million, but he has since been released from jail. Prosecutors were granted a request for him to surrender his passport to the court before posting any bond, court records show.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

