Louisville Zoo’s trains up for bid in online auction

The blue and yellow passenger trains used by the Louisville Zoo are now being auctioned off through GovDeals.(GovDeals/Louisville-Jefferson County Metro Government)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Zoo’s two trains that were announced as going up for sale in June have now been placed up for bidding.

The blue and yellow passenger trains used by the Louisville Zoo are now being auctioned off through GovDeals, an online site used for liquidating government surplus inventory.

Louisville Zoo decided to sell the trains back in June after being inactive for more than two years. In March 2019, a sinkhole was discovered in an undeveloped part of the Zoo near the Oasis Tent.

Engineers recommended the Zoo stop running the trains as the sinkhole’s affected area was near the train tunnel. Kyle Shepherd previously told WAVE 3 News getting the train back up and running would cost around $1 million dollars and was financially unfeasible.

Listings state both trains were manufactured in 2012 and were used at the Zoo from 2013 to 2018. Both trains run on 610 mm (2 feet) track and have had basic maintenance with no known issues.

The miniature 24 gauge blue and yellow passenger trains started bidding at $10,000 each. Currently, the blue train’s top bid is $70,000 and the yellow train at $50,000. Reserves have not yet been met.

Bidding is scheduled to end on October 28.

