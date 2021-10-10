Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in Indiana

RIPLEY COUNTY, In. (WXIX) - The suspect in an officer-involved shooting Sunday was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Sgt. Stephen Wheeles, the Indiana State Police Public Information Officer.

Wheeles says that the shooting occurred Sunday morning on County Road near Sunman, Indiana.

No officers were injured, the sergeant said.

FOX19 NOW will update this story as more information is available.

