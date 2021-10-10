Support Local Businesses
Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in Indiana

Indiana State Police are at the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Ripley County.
Indiana State Police are at the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Ripley County.(Indiana State Police)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 1:34 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RIPLEY COUNTY, In. (WXIX) - The suspect in an officer-involved shooting Sunday was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Sgt. Stephen Wheeles, the Indiana State Police Public Information Officer.

Wheeles says that the shooting occurred Sunday morning on County Road near Sunman, Indiana.

No officers were injured, the sergeant said.

FOX19 NOW will update this story as more information is available.

