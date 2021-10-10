UK football climbs higher in AP Top 25 following LSU win
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
(WYMT) - The University of Kentucky continues to move up in the Associated Press Top 25.
The Wildcats are now ranked No. 11 following Saturday night’s 42-21 win over LSU.
Here is the rest of the AP Top 25:
1. Georgia
2. Iowa
3. Cincinnati
4. Oklahoma
5. Alabama
6. Ohio State
7. Penn State
8. Michigan
9. Oregon
10. Michigan State
11. Kentucky
12. Oklahoma State
13. Ole Miss
14. Notre Dame
15. Coastal Carolina
16. Wake Forest
17. Arkansas
18. Arizona State
19. BYU
20. Florida
21. Texas A&M
22. North Carolina State
23. SMU
24. San Diego State
25. Texas
The Wildcats will travel to No. 1 Georgia on Saturday, October 16th at 3:30 p.m. on WYMT.
