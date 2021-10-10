Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

UK football climbs higher in AP Top 25 following LSU win

(WYMT)
By WYMT Sports Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WYMT) - The University of Kentucky continues to move up in the Associated Press Top 25.

The Wildcats are now ranked No. 11 following Saturday night’s 42-21 win over LSU.

Here is the rest of the AP Top 25:

1. Georgia

2. Iowa

3. Cincinnati

4. Oklahoma

5. Alabama

6. Ohio State

7. Penn State

8. Michigan

9. Oregon

10. Michigan State

11. Kentucky

12. Oklahoma State

13. Ole Miss

14. Notre Dame

15. Coastal Carolina

16. Wake Forest

17. Arkansas

18. Arizona State

19. BYU

20. Florida

21. Texas A&M

22. North Carolina State

23. SMU

24. San Diego State

25. Texas

The Wildcats will travel to No. 1 Georgia on Saturday, October 16th at 3:30 p.m. on WYMT.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Denny Rumfelt, 29, admitted to killing Meaghan Dunn, 26, and duct taping and wrapping her body...
Admitted murderer released from jail in Meade County
From her bedroom to a national stage, Kinsey Kapfhammer said she started performing with her...
Louisville singer, duPont Manual grad makes it to ‘The Voice’ battle round
Charles Ray Gaither, 29, from Vine Grove, and Brandi Bush, 28, from Big Clifty, were booked in...
2 arrested in Grayson County on trafficking, possession charges at safety checkpoint
A home burns in Rineyville, killing two
House fire in Rineyville kills elderly couple, pets
Jessica Green (D-District 1) and Anthony Piagentini (R-District 19) said a recent letter from...
Fischer pens letter to Metro Council about crime after refusing to testify in person

Latest News

Catch Game On Saturday nights on WAVE 3 News for scores and highlights from all the top high...
Game On 2021: High school football Week 6 recap
UK punishes LSU, 42-21
Virginia nips Cards in game’s final 30 seconds.
Watch UofL Football Head Coach Scott Satterfield and WAVE 3 News Sports Director Kent Taylor...
Inside the Cards, Oct. 9 2021