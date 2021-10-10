UK punishes LSU, 42-21

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For the first time since 1950, the Kentucky Wildcats have gotten off to a 6-0 start. On Saturday night at Kroger Field, the Cats blasted the LSU Tigers, 42-21.

This Saturday, UK will be in Athens to face likely new number one Georgia, who is also undefeated. The Bulldogs were ranked second in the last polls, but number one Alabama was upset by Texas A&M on Saturday night.

“We have just had a good, quiet confidence about us from the preparation we’re doing. A lot of hard work. Guys are sacrificing and doing the things necessary.” said UK head coach Mark Stoops.

The Wildcats scored in the opening quarter as quarterback WIll Levis threw a three yard touchdown to running back Chris Rodriguez to give Kentucky a 7-0 advantage.

In the second quarter, Levis connected with receiver Wan’Dale Robinson on an 11 yard strike and UK led at intermission, 14-0.

Levis led the charge in the third quarter as the Wildcats increased their lead. His quarterback sneak pushed the Kentucky lead to 21-0. Later in the third, Levis struck again, this time on a five yard keeper for six more points and the Cats led 28-7 heading to the final quarter.

The teams each scored 14 points in the fourth as UK ‘s Rodriguez capped off the game with an 18 yard touchdown to make up the final margin. Rodriguez rushed for 147 yards.

