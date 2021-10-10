Support Local Businesses
Virginia nips Cards in game’s final 30 seconds.

(John P. Wise)
By Mike Hartnett
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 12:42 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -The Virginia Cavaliers outscored Louisville 21 to 3 in the fourth quarter and pulled out a 34-33 victory on Saturday at Cardinal Stadium. Cavalier quarterback Brennan Armstrong threw a one yard pass to Grant Misch with twenty-two seconds left in the game to give Virginia the lead at 34-33. The Cards then marched into field goal range, but kicker James Turner’s 49 yard attempt was just off-target on the game’s final play and the Cavaliers survived.

Armstrong, who threw for 487 yards for the visitors, led the charge in the final quarter. When he connected with Jelani Woods on a three yard touchdown pass, Virginia trimmed the Cards’ lead to 30-27.

But with 2:22 remaining to play, Louisville’s Turner booted a 40 yard field goal to put the Cards up 33-27.

Big plays helped Louisville stay in the game. In the first quarter, Malik Cunningham hooked up with receiver Tyler Harrell on a 92 yard scoring strike . Virigina led at the half, 13-10.

U of L had a huge third quarter outscoring the Cavs 20-0 in that period. One of the key plays was running back Hasan Hall rushing for a 52 yard touchdown. Hall piled up 162 yards for the game and the Cards took a 30-13 advantage to the fourth quarter.

“You know these games are crazy coming down to the final to the end like they are,” said U of L head coach Scott Satterfield. " You gotta find a way to make one more play,” he added. For the second week in a row, Louisville let a game slip away as they were coming off a three point defeat at Wake Forest.

The Cards, now 3 and 3 on the season, will get their bye week this week.

