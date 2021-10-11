Support Local Businesses
85-year-old Memphis woman returns home after strangers make donations to have mold removed

After living with her daughter for several weeks, 85 year-old Peggy Foster moves back into her...
After living with her daughter for several weeks, 85 year-old Peggy Foster moves back into her home after hundreds of strangers donated to pay for the tens of thousands of dollars mold remediation bill.(WMC)
By Parker King
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An 85-year-old Memphian returned to a night-and-day change to her home on Faxon Avenue.

Sure, the outside looks mostly the same, but the inside is a completely different story.

“I just don’t have the words,” Peggy Foster said.

Up until late July, for about a year at that point, Foster had been living with extensive black mold, spreading each day throughout her home.

Her meals on wheels driver reached out to a relative, who then contacted Mano Boyadjian.

Boyadjian set up a GoFundMe for Foster.

Between the near 200 donors on the GoFundMe and separate donations from several churches, nearly $25,000 was raised to pay for proper mold remediation throughout the house.

There was even some money left over for some new furniture and for whatever else Foster may need during her move back in.

“It’s just amazing how people just come together,” Boyadjian said. “This is what it’s all about, helping your neighbor, helping in the community. This is what we need to do.”

“Strangers, through I believe God, came and helped me and didn’t even know me,” Foster said. “It brings tears to my eyes.”

We sat down with Foster on her first day back in the home, after living for several weeks with her daughter.

We asked her what the first thing she thought about the new place.

“It’s smellin’ good,” Foster said.

A new kitchen, new carpeting, and cleared-out duct work are just a few of the initial things that could be seen as big changes, compared to when we last saw Foster in late July.

Foster, who is very religious, said her faith was shaken during the height of the mold problem, having to pack away photos and personal items for the inevitable move she felt was coming.

Now, any doubts she had are gone and she feels comfortable to live in her home until, she said, the Lord calls her home.

“Have faith. God will work it out. He may not come when you want him, but he’s right on time,” Foster said.

When asked what the first thing she’s unpacking in the move back in, Foster said she’s unpacking her sheets, to make her bed in her mold-free bedroom.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

