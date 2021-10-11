Support Local Businesses
Amber Alert issued for missing 7-month-old from Indiana

Xeniyah Sanders (left) was last seen on Monday around 5:35 a.m. in Merrillville, Indiana, about 142 miles northwest of Indianapolis. One suspect, Leandre Nutull, is also listed by Indiana State Police.(Indiana State Police)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 1:34 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MERRILLVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - A statewide Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 7-month-old believed to be in extreme danger, according to police.

Xeniyah Sanders was last seen on Monday around 5:35 a.m. in Merrillville, Indiana, about 142 miles northwest of Indianapolis, according to the Merrillville Police Department.

The 7-month-old is listed as 2 feet tall, weighing 25 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white shirt with a watermelon in the front with the phrase “Grandpa is one in a melon,” a diaper and no shoes.

One suspect is also listed by Indiana State Police. Leandre Nutull, 35, is listed as 5 feet 9 inches tall, with black hair and brown eyes and last seen wearing a black coat and black jeans.

Nutull’s vehicle is listed as a silver Acura TL with Illinois license plates CU62616.

Anyone with any information on Xeniyah’s whereabouts is asked to call Merrillville Police Department at (219) 660-0028.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

