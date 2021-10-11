Arrest made after Jeffersonville woman stabbed to death

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - A Jeffersonville woman has been arrested in connection to a death investigation on Monday morning.

Tynae Couts has been charged with murder after allegedly stabbing a woman at her home on the 200 block of National Avenue.

Investigation revealed Couts and another woman were in an altercation when the victim was stabbed.

Officers later responded to the residence around 6 a.m. and found the victim, who was sent to Clark Memorial Hospital and later died.

The identity of the woman killed has not yet been released.

