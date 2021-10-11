Country music superstar Reba McEntire coming to Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Reba McEntire is coming to Lexington.

The country music superstar will be at Rupp Arena on Friday, January 28, at 8 p.m., along with special guest Caitlyn Smith.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at reba.com and livenation.com.

Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, October 12 at 10 a.m. until Thursday, October 14 at 10 p.m. through Citi Entertainment. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.