CycLOUvia models pedestrian safety in Highlands

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -Bardstown Road was closed to vehicles Sunday afternoon for CycLOUvia - a city event highlighting pedestrian spaces. People traveled on bicycles, skateboards, and simply walked the road. Michael King, director of the Office of Advanced Planning and Sustainability, said the event is an example of what safe roads could be.

“If you look at the numbers throughout the city, we’ve got a lot of dangerous hotspots in a lot of different parts of our community,” King said. “It’s difficult to be a pedestrian here.”

Started in 2012, CycLOUvia is a part of Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer’s ‘Healthy Hometown Movement’, and usually takes place in a different neighborhood each time. With the warm weather Sunday, the road was very busy.

“Every time we’re out here we hear from a lot of people that ‘you need to do this every weekend, you need to do it once a month whatever it might be,” King said. “But, there are opportunities to create spaces that are a little more people-friendly and less car-centric.”

The slower pace had many outdoor businesses full. Tyler Park Neighborhood president Shawn Rilley said cyclists are good for the economy.

“Business is booming right now,” Rilley said. “All of the bars, shops, and restaurants are packed, so we think it’s a great impact for the neighborhood.”

King added that when people slowed down, the city gets quieter, and people connect better.

“This is one of the most vibrant people-based corridors we have in our community,” King said. “You see all these businesses that thrive from all of the people that are on the street, instead of driving by at 40,50, sometimes 60 miles per hour. People are more likely to stop into businesses and that’s why this is such a cool authentic place in Louisville.”

King said the city hopes the next CycLOUvia to take place in spring. No location has yet to be announced.

