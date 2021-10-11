Support Local Businesses
Evansville man accused of having marijuana grow operation

By Jill Lyman
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is facing several charges, including dealing marijuana and marijuana cultivation.

Police say they were called to a home on Sheffield Drive late Saturday night for a domestic violence report.

They say they could smell marijuana, and juvenile was in the home.

Officers say Mark Dormeier gave them consent to enter the home, and in the basement they found marijuana growing in pods with lights and ventilation systems.

Police say they found marijuana in several places in the home, as well as items used to deal marijuana.

The total of the amounts of marijuana given in the affidavit comes to more than a pound, plus the eight marijuana plants police say were growing.

Police say they also found more than $3,000 in cash and a handgun.

They say Dormeier pleaded guilty in a prior marijuana cultivation case in 2018.

Mark Dormeier
Mark Dormeier(Vanderburgh County Jail)

