FORECAST: Scattered storms this evening; drier Tuesday

By Justin Logan
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 5:07 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • RAIN CHANCES: Tonight into very early Tuesday morning, late Thursday through Saturday morning
  • TEMPERATURES: Above average most of the week
  • COOL DOWN: This weekend fall temperatures arrive

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Storms approaching from the west this evening could be briefly strong in areas northwest of Louisville, but will be fading as they arrive along the I-65 corridor. Not everywhere will see rain as these storms dissipate over our area overnight.

Tuesday starts out with clouds and a small sprinkle chance, but mostly sunny skies will rule most of the day by lunchtime. Highs will be in the upper 70s during the afternoon.

Tuesday night looks mainly clear and cooler with lows in the 50s.

Wednesday is a partly sunny day with highs bumping back into the 80s during the afternoon.

The above normal temperatures continue through most of the week with highs mainly staying in the 80s. A strong cold front sweeps through on Friday, increasing rain chances before pushing much cooler air into the region for the weekend.

