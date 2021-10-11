Support Local Businesses
FORECAST: Scattered thunderstorms return this evening

By Tawana Andrew
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 5:07 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • TEMPERATURES: Above average most of the week
  • RAIN CHANCES: This evening into early Tuesday morning; late Thursday through Saturday morning
  • COOL-DOWN: Fall temperatures return this weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Despite some clouds overhead, we’ll see a warm day ahead. Temperatures rise into the 80s this afternoon. It will be a bit breezy with gusts near 25 MPH. While most of the day looks dry, rain chances increase this evening as a front approaches.

Some storms look to be initially strong but will weaken as they push into the region. Rain looks to move out early tomorrow morning.

After a cloudy start to Tuesday for some, much more sunshine is expected tomorrow afternoon. Highs look much cooler behind the front, topping out in the 70s. Temperatures cool into the 50s Tuesday night beneath partly cloudy skies.

The above-normal temperatures continue through most of the week with highs mainly staying in the 80s. A strong cold front sweeps through on Friday, increasing rain chances before pushing much cooler air into the region for the weekend.

Meteorologist Tawana Andrew has your latest forecast.
Indiana State Police are at the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Ripley County.
Seven residents and staff members of a Kentucky nursing home that caught fire Sunday were taken...
Many of the country's biggest food makers are telling grocers that that they will have limited...
Charles Ray Gaither, 29, from Vine Grove, and Brandi Bush, 28, from Big Clifty, were booked in...
Southwest blamed air traffic control issues and "disruptive weather" for hundreds of flight...
Meteorologist Tawana Andrew has your latest forecast.
The sky is blue. Or is it?
Sometimes the sky may look more vibrant in the Fall than in Summer.
Police say Winchester Mayor Ed Burtner and Clark County Judge-Executive Chris Pace have both...
