FORECAST: Scattered thunderstorms return this evening

WEATHER HEADLINES

TEMPERATURES: Above average most of the week

RAIN CHANCES: This evening into early Tuesday morning; late Thursday through Saturday morning

COOL-DOWN: Fall temperatures return this weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Despite some clouds overhead, we’ll see a warm day ahead. Temperatures rise into the 80s this afternoon. It will be a bit breezy with gusts near 25 MPH. While most of the day looks dry, rain chances increase this evening as a front approaches.

Some storms look to be initially strong but will weaken as they push into the region. Rain looks to move out early tomorrow morning.

After a cloudy start to Tuesday for some, much more sunshine is expected tomorrow afternoon. Highs look much cooler behind the front, topping out in the 70s. Temperatures cool into the 50s Tuesday night beneath partly cloudy skies.

The above-normal temperatures continue through most of the week with highs mainly staying in the 80s. A strong cold front sweeps through on Friday, increasing rain chances before pushing much cooler air into the region for the weekend.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.