Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Gov. Abbott issues executive order further banning vaccine mandates

Texas Attorney General Greg Abbott makes a statement during a news conference, Monday, Nov. 4,...
Texas Attorney General Greg Abbott makes a statement during a news conference, Monday, Nov. 4, 2013, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)(Tony Gutierrez | AP)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott has once more issued an executive order banning COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

Abbott issued the order on Monday stating that no entity in Texas can compel receipt of a COVID-19 vaccination by any individual, including an employee or consumer, who objects to such vaccination for any reason of personal conscience, based on a religious belief, or for medical reasons, including prior recovery from COVID-19. Governor Abbott also sent a message to the the Chief Clerk of the House and Secretary of the Senate adding this issue as an item to the Third Special Session agenda. The executive order will be rescinded upon the passage of such legislation.

“The COVID-19 vaccine is safe, effective, and our best defense against the virus, but should remain voluntary and never forced,” said Governor Abbott.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Indiana State Police are at the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Ripley County.
Police ID suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in Indiana
Seven residents and staff members of a Kentucky nursing home that caught fire Sunday were taken...
7 hospitalized after nursing home fire in Kentucky
Jason Bradley, of Illinois, was charged with robbing a bank with fireworks duct taped to his...
Bank robber caught after texting wife photo of cash, FBI says
Many of the country’s biggest food makers are telling grocers that that they will have limited...
Grocery store shelves may be limited ahead of the holidays
Southwest blamed air traffic control issues and "disruptive weather" for hundreds of flight...
Southwest Airlines cancels more than 1,000 weekend flights

Latest News

Around 12:30 a.m. Monday, Indiana State Police troopers were sent to a two-vehicle crash on...
Wrong-way crash on I-65 kills 3, injures 1 in southern Indiana
There is a cluster of electric vehicle charging stations in Louisville Metro but few to none...
Electric vehicle owners concerned about lack of charging stations in Kentucky
The starting pay for a Louisville 911 call taker is $20 an hour with no degree required, but...
Louisville’s 911 call center short dozens of employees
WAVE 3 News: Monday evening, Oct. 11, 2021
WAVE 3 News: Monday evening, Oct. 11, 2021
There is a cluster of charging stations in Louisville Metro but few to none everywhere else in...
Electric vehicle owners concerned about lack of charging stations in Kentucky